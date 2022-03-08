Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP gifts municipal best teacher $18,000-worth vehicle

George Mireku Duker presenting the vehicle to the overall best teacher

George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem has rewarded teachers in the constituency for their dedicated and meritorious service.

Eleven teachers drawn from various basic and second cycle schools in the constituency were gifted refrigerators, water dispensers and 50-inch Samsung Televisions.



The overall winner of the Teachers Awards however went home with a brand new US$18,000-worth Kia Pegas.



Shadrack Oteng of the Ningo Primary School walked home with the plush car as the most outstanding teacher in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.



Addressing the gathering at the event on Monday, March 8, 2022, George Mireku Duker could not hide his pride with the work by all the teachers in the constituency.



He sang their praises and extolled them for their sacrifices to the constituency which he observes has resulted in improvement in the performance of the municipality in the WASSCE and BECE.



Hon. Duker who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of mines said the Teachers Awards Day is in fulfilment of a promise he made to the teachers.

He announced that it has now become institutionalized and will be held annually to recognize their role in shaping the future of the children in the constituency.



Hon. Mireku Duker fed the over-joyed teachers with more positive news as he announced the setting up of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Teachers’ Fund “that would among others sustain this scheme. The purpose of establishing such a fund is to help address genuine pressing needs of Teachers in the Municipality.



He espoused that since assuming the role of MP, education has remained a priority and he has demonstrated his commitment to improving the standard of education in the constituency.



He mentioned this belief in education as a tool for sustainable growth has been manifested in the construction of classroom blocks, donation of motorbikes, mathematical sets, furniture, computers, building materials among others.







In the primary school category, Sampson Joe Abban emerged best teacher with Francisca Asante and Love Amewudzo coming second and third respectively.

Lucinder Benyiwa Aggrey was the best teacher in the Junior High School category whiles Eric Danso and Faustina Arkor got rewarded for picking the first and second runner up.



The Senior High School category saw Andrew Amoah Donkor picking the best teacher award with Vida Asare being the first runner-up and Vivivan Aku Kudzoszi coming third.



Vida Asare prevailed as the best headteacher. The second and third places were picked by Vivian Kudzoszi and Yaw Beyuo respectively.



