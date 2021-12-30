Tarkwa Nsuaem MP to institute a teachers award scheme

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Hon George Mireku Duker has promised teachers in the municipality that his office will institute an award scheme in the constituency to motivate teachers. This award scheme when materialised, will see the best teacher receiving a vehicle in the coming years.

The MP who doubles as a Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources said this when he had an engagement with the heads of the various first and second cycle schools in the municipality at Hilda Hotel in Tarkwa during the yuletide.



The meeting was held to primarily outline the achievements of the member of parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency who also doubles as the deputy minister for Lands and Natural Resources Responsible for Mining.



Hon George Mireku Duker outlined some of the education-related projects the municipality benefitted from which include a 3000 capacity Dining Hall for Fiaseman Senior high school (FIASEC), 6 unit classroom block at Nyaso and Tarkwa Senior high school (TARSCO), a 3 unit classroom block for Simpa and many other projects including job creation in the municipality.



The Education Director for Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, Mr.



Alex Kwaku Duah also expressed his gratitude to the teachers for their continuous effort to aid in educating children in the municipality. he also thanked Hon Duker for engaging the heads of various schools to deepen their relationship.

The municipal chief executive for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Hon Benjamin Kessie assured that his office will continue to support educational projects of the municipality to help its growth.



The Headteachers also pleaded with the Member of Parliament to come to their aid by motivating teachers living in the rural communities.







