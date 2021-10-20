Tarkwa: Two bullion van attackers arrested

File Photo

The Tarkwa Police Divisional Command has arrested two persons in connection with the robbery incident that occurred at Ransbet Supermarket, yesterday Monday October 18, October 18, 2021, in the Tarkwa Municipality.

The suspects, Charles Enning and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah, both workers of Mon-Trans Limited are assisting in the investigation following a suspicion of complicity in the crime.



Preliminary investigations indicate that suspects, Charles Enning, a driver and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah, a teller of the company, went to Ransbet Supermarket for proceeds made over the weekend to be deposited at the bank but failed to pick up the Police Officer who was detailed to provide security for them.



In the process of putting the money into the bullion van, the suspects were attacked by a masked armed man and bolted with the money on a standby motorbike.

The Police are pursuing the two robbers to bring them to justice.



Meanwhile, any information that would lead to their arrest should be channelled to the Police for immediate action.