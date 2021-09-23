Tarkwa Veterinary Office needs urgent attention

A tattered roof and office in the Tarkwa Veterinary office

Correspondence from Western Region

The veterinary office in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality is in a deplorable state and needs urgent attention.



The current state of the facility has forced workers to abandon most of the offices in the edifice with the exception of one that is being used by the Veterinary Doctor and as well not in a good shape.







The entire roof of the building is tattered, with some portions of the ceiling falling. This makes the entire building leak anytime it rains.



GhanaWeb’s visit to the place indicates that workers have to pack and go home anytime there is a sign of rain because they cannot stand the leaking roofs.



The state of the building is an age-long problem, but there seems to be no action by the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly in fixing it.





Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Works Engineer acknowledged the deplorable nature of the edifice by describing it as “very bad.”



According to Engineer Ebenezer Annoh-Kwaffo, “the assembly has planned to renovate the place next year in order to make working there comfortable."



Watch the full state of the office in the video below:



