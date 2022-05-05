Tarzan faults President Akufo-Addo for Ghana’s poor ratings in press freedom

Founding member of the NPP and a pioneer of Private Media in Ghana, Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a pioneer of Private Media in Ghana, Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby, popularly known as Tarzan in media circles has faulted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for being responsible for the deteriorating state of press freedom in Ghana.

Reacting to the ratings in an interview with the media, Dr. Wereko Brobbey, who founded the first Private Radio station in Ghana, explained that President Akufo-Addo has supervised actions that have led to censorship.



“The issue is, you can say what you think you believe and do, but the reality is what all the ratings by reputable international organizations are saying about Ghana no, which is disappointing. All the people who abuse the law in terms of the media are under the President of Ghana. The National Security Service, the Police, the Army, all those agencies are under the President.”



This is Ghana’s lowest-ever ranking in almost two decades after it ranked 66th and 67th in 2005 and 2002 respectively.

The latest report is out of 180 countries assessed with Ghana recording a decline in its indicative points from 78.67 percent to 67.43 compared to last year.



Ghana has been ranked 60th in the world on the press freedom ranking by the Reporters Without Borders, from an initial 30th position.



Ghana has also recorded its worst ranking on the African Continent this year, moving from 3rd to 10th in Africa.