Tax alcohol more and use proceeds to take care of the poor – GIHOC Boss

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) for GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah has advised the Government of Ghana to impose huge taxes on alcoholic beverages.

He believes that alcohol is part of the ‘sin industry’ emphasizing the need for the current government to place more taxes.



Kofi Jumah argues that monies made from taxing the sin industry can be used to support social intervention programmes that will help the needy in society.



He was speaking to Joy News when he made this known.

He said “We should tax alcohol more. We should tax the sin industry more so that we use that to help the needy. Now if you don’t have money and you spend money your money on alcohol then there’s something wrong with you. You should be able to take care of your kids, you should pay your school fees before you buy alcohol.



What we are saying is that spend your money in more beneficial ways than spending it on alcohol. Alcohol is a luxury after you’ve taken care of your basic needs that’s when you buy alcohol. If you’re a person and you have not taken care of your children, you’ve not paid your rent, you’ve not been able to buy food for your family and you buy alcohol, there’s something wrong with you.”



He indicated that alcohol consumption in Ghana is relatively low compared to other countries and call on the people in the country to maintain that but however he did not encourage people to stop drinking “I’m still drinking but don’t be an alcoholic, don’t be a drunkard, that one I’m against it”.