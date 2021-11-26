Tax funerals, chiefs who sell lands not MoMo transactions – Odike on E-levy

Akwasi Addai Odike, founder and leader of UPP

Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Akwasi Addai Odike has described the proposed 1.75% levy on electronic financial transactions as repressive and a “carbon copy of IMF conditionalities.”

The so-called E-levy proposed by the Minister of Finance in the 2022 Budget Statement aims to rake in some 6.9 billion Ghana Cedis annually and replaces the funds that would have been accrued from the collection toll levies on highways, which the ministry estimates to have been raking in only GHC 78 million.



But speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com today, Akwasi Addai Odike said the approach to tax people even before they make any income only goes to impoverish rather than empower them.



He challenged the government to ditch the idea of taxing mobile money transactions that would affect the poor and rather look at raking income from informal sources like funerals and land sales by chiefs.

He said those who provide services at funerals like the undertakers, caterers and others walk home with huge monies without being taxed.



“An undertake can charge over GHC 10,000 for working on only one corpse on a Saturday and walk away with all the cash without paying any taxes on their incomes; chiefs also sell large tracts of land without paying any taxes but expect their towns to be developed, it is high time the government looked at taxing all those activities,” Odike said.