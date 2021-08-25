Taxi Driver, 37, commits suicide at Assin Odumase

The deceased left behind two children and a wife

A 37-year-old man Akwesi Asante has committed suicide by hanging himself in his room at Assin Odumase in the Assin Central in the Central Region.

Reports gathered by EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan revealed that the driver who stays in Accra only came to his hometown Assin Odumase last Sunday.



Speaking to the sister of the deceased, Abena Juliet said, her brother for some time now hasd been complaining of unbearable hardship which she suspects pushed him to commit suicide.



According to Abena Juliet, her brother didn’t like sharing his problems with them so they couldn’t tell if something was bordering him or not.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the area Nana Kwame Andoh II also said, he was preparing for a one-week observation in the area when he had a distress call that someone had hanged himself.



The Chief said this is the first time such an incident had happened in the Assin Odumase Community.



The deceased left behind two children and a wife. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Assin Fosu Mortuary.