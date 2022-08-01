Taxi driver, 26, jailed for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl at Assin Fosu

Taxi driver to pay GH¢2000 for sexually assaulting, in addition to 9 monthis prison term

The Assin Fosu Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship Abdul Majid Iliasu, has sentenced a taxi driver to 9 months imprisonment in hard labor without a fine option for inserting his fingers into the private part of a 5 years old girl.

He was also charged to pay GH¢2000.00 to settle the medical bills of the victim.



The convict, 26-years old, Nelson Abotsi was charged with indecent assault and was found guilty on his own plea and was convicted accordingly.



The police prosecutor, Sergeant Matilda Osaah Buabeng presenting the case before the court said, the complainant who happens to be the mother of the survivor is a resident of Assin Fosu but resides at Assin Edubiase with her 5-year-old daughter, a kindergarten 1 pupil.



According to her, the mother of the survivor contracted the convict to be taking her daughter in and out of school which the convict obliged and has been doing for a month.



The prosecution explained that on March 1, 2022, the convict took the victim from school as conventional but on their way home, she fell asleep in the taxi car.



The convict then took undue advantage of the situation and parked his taxi cab by the roadside and inserted his forefingers into the survivor’s vagina to his satisfaction before sending her home.

She continued in an interview with Kasapa FM news Yaw Boagyan that the survivor who was feeling uneasy could not hide her feelings but disclosed the ordeal she went through at the hands of the convict to the mother.



The mother upon hearing the heinous crime committed against her daughter filed a complaint to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit in Assin Fosu, a medical form was issued in respect of the survivor to attend hospital for examination and treatment which was endorsed and returned.



On the same day the convict was arrested and in his caution statement admitted the offense leveled against him and was convicted consequently.



