Taxi driver, 37, to serve 14 years jail term for defiling minor

Correspondence from Central Region

A Dunkwa-on- Offin Circuit Court has jailed a 37- year old taxi driver to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 14 year old girl.



The convict, Emmanuel Salifu pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and was convicted on his own plea.



The Court presided over by His lordship Yaw Oppong Acheampong, gave the sentence though the convict cried profusely pleading for forgiveness in court.



Prosecuting, Sergeant Prince Adu Amoako told the court that on Wednesday April 12, the 14 year old survivor picked the convict car at Compound to Atechem, suburbs of Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Central Region.



He said the convict refused to alight the survivor when she reached her destination, drove her to Akyimpim road and threatened her with knife if she attempted screaming for help.

The Prosecutor said the convict upon reaching a portion of the road, stopped and had sexual intercourse with the survivor along the roadside.



After the acts, the convict persuaded the minor to be her lover and mentioned his name to her. The survivor then revealed her ordeal to her family after she got home and a formal report was made at the Dunkwa Divisional Police Command. Also, medical forms were issued for the minors examination and treatment.



The Police upon the report and name giving by the family as narrated by the minor headed to Facebook, retrieved pictures of the convict and after identification led to the arrest of the convict.



The convict after interrogation and investigation was arrested and arraigned before the court.