Taxi driver allegedly commits suicide in Sekondi police cells

The body of the deceased was found on December 25, 2021

A taxi driver has allegedly committed suicide in Sekondi police cells

The deceased whose name has been given as Kweku reportedly knocked down a police officer on Christmas eve leading to his detention



His lifeless body was found in the cells this morning, December 25



The Assembly member of the Fijai Electoral area, Ramatu Ibrahim broke the news to Connect FM’s Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson

she claims the deceased is reported to have used his pair of jeans trousers to commit suicide



His mortal remains have just been sent to the ENRH Morgue for autopsy.