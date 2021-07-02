Taxi driver nabbed for allegedly selling fake Agrochemicals

The 40-year-old Taxi driver, Phillip Amoah has been arrested

The Assin Fosu Divisional Police Headquarters has apprehended Phillip Amoah, a 40-year-old Taxi driver, who doubles as a mason from Assin Abodom Ngresi in the central region for selling New Okaff Industries' fake AF Confidence insecticide.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday 22nd June 2021 at a village, Nkranfuom.



According to the commercial director of New Okaff Industries, Mr Akwasi Adomako Boamah, "on Wednesday 16th June 2021 at 7:15 PM, our Central Regional Marketing Manager, Mr Owusu Achiaw had a call from a colleague Marketing Officer, Mr. Oppong Kyekyeku of Nkawkaw after his weekly Talk Show programme at Obourba FM to inform him of a farmer who has bought a product in white gallons labeled as Af Confidence Insecticide, purported to be fake at one of my Cocoa Districts."



Upon receiving the news, he personally visited the farmer, Nicholas Anoo Adjei on Thursday 17th June 2021.



The farmer said he bought 2 gallons of the supposed Af Confidence Insecticide from 2 guys and a taxi driver on credit, about two weeks ago at a price of Ghc120.00 each.



Later, they reduced the price to Ghc110.00 per gallon on an agreement that payment will be effected on 15th November 2021.

However, the New Okaff marketing manager asked the farmer to call the phone number on the gallons and requested for 2 cartons of the products where the suspect (Phillip Amoah) agreed to supply on Tuesday 22nd June 2021.



Mr Owusu Akyaw then reported the case to the Divisional Police Headquarters Assin Foso for the arrest of the perpetrator.



On Monday, June 21, 2021, the police hired 2 taxis’ with four 4 CID’s led by Detective Inspector Appiah Adams who disguised themselves as farmers after the suspect called to deliver 2 cartons of the fake AF insecticide to the farmer at Nkranfuom.



The suspect later on the day came with 2 boxes of the fake products tide behind an Okada bike.



He was quickly picked up including the “Okada” rider and the 2 boxes of the alleged fake products as exhibits to the Divisional Police Headquarters at Assin Foso for interrogation.

The police investigation revealed that the suspect, Philip Amoah has been selling fake Af Confidence and fake labelled AgriCult insecticides.



The suspect (Phillip Amoah) whose case is still under investigation was taken to the Assin Fosu Circuit Court on the 23rd June 2021 which was presided by His Lordship Judge Majid Illiasu who gave out his verdict on the case and granted the accused a bail of Ghc40,000.00 with two (2) sureties of which one of them must leave around the Assin Foso enclave.



The accused is supposed to report to the police twice within a week, preferably on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Divisional Police Headquarters at Assin Fosu.



He is supposed to reappear before the court on 4th August 2021.