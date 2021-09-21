Taxi driver on the run after impregnating sister and threatening her to abort

Tue, 21 Sep 2021 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
A taxi driver based in the Upper East Region has escaped town after impregnating his sister.
The driver, whose name has only been given as Baba Mus, is said to have engaged in a sexual relationship with his biological sister.
Reports indicated that after the driver discovered his sister was pregnant, he forced her to have an abortion and threatened to kill her if she refuses.
The sister (name withheld) reportedly attempted to abort the pregnancy by consuming some concoctions.
However, luck eluded her as she bled and has since been rushed to the hospital.
