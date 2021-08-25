Taxi driver who sped off with police officer on bonnet jailed two years, licence withdrawn

The taxi driver was alleged to have driven off with a police officer on top of his bonnet

• The taxi driver has been convicted for dangerous driving and resisting arrest

• Daniel Ofori’s license has been withdrawn for a period of five years



• According to the police, the taxi driver was sentenced to serve as a deterrent to other ‘stubborn’ drivers



A Ghanaian taxi driver, Daniel Ofori, has been sentenced by the Koforidua Circuit Court B to two years imprisonment for resisting arrest and moving a vehicle for a distance of 300 meters whiles a police officer was lying on his bonnet.



It can be recalled that in a video that went viral on the internet, the taxi driver sometime in 2020 was captured on top speed with a police officer clung on his bonnet.



But in a court judgment, the 37-year-old driver was convicted to serve six months on count 1 for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Road Traffic Act, 683 and convicted to serve 24 months on count 2 for resisting arrest contrary to Section 226 (1A) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, (Act 29).



Also his driver’s license has been withdrawn for a period of 5 years.

Briefing the media after the court proceedings, spokesperson for the Eastern regional police command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh believes the sentencing will serve as a deterrent to other recalcitrant drivers.



“This is a warning to other drivers, especially the recalcitrant ones whose attitude and demeanour on the road is repugnant not only to road traffic users and law enforcement officers but even to pedestrians.”



Taxi driver’s cause of arrest



Narrating the incident in court, the prosecutor, Inspector Geshon Dafeamekpor said the taxi driver was spotted at the Galloway traffic and ordered to park, but hesitated and drove away with Sergeant Asante Peprah who jumped on the bonnet in an attempt to avoid being driven over by the taxi driver.



Daniel Ofori was however forced to stop after another driver blocked his path, leading to his arrest.