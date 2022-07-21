Taxi drivers declare strike over poor roads in Western region

Taxi drivers

Taxi drivers in Asankragwa in the Amenfi West Municipality, Manso Amenfi in Amenfi Central District, Bogoso and Wasa Akropong Municipality of the Western Region, have declared a 3-day sit-down strike.

The drivers disclosed they have declared the strike action over bad road networks in the area.



According to them, the poor nature of the roads is affecting their activities.



They noted that they are forced to use their sales to repair damaged vehicles and that is creating serious challenges for them.



The strike is to help drum home their demand for better roads in the affected communities.

A spokesperson for the group of drivers, Mr. Acquah said several efforts to get authorities to address the issue have proved futile.



He said “we are spending our sales in regarding our damaged vehicles. The roads are bad and as drivers, we can no longer entertain the situation. We are currently on strike. The strike will last till Saturday. We want the poor roads fixed. We deserve better roads in the affected communities”.



He warned that they would have no option but to increase fares if the concerns are not addressed by Sunday, July 24, 2022.



Meanwhile, several persons were left stranded due to the strike action by the drivers.