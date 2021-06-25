Taxi drivers urged to be security conscious

Taxi drivers have come under criminal attacks from people

Source: GNA

The Tarkwa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent George Andrews Kumah, has urged taxi drivers who operate within Tarkwa and its enclave to be security conscious as they go about their duties.

He said most of the criminals were abreast with the activities of taxi drivers and would take advantage at the least opportunity.



Chief Superintendent Kumah gave the advice when he addressed taxi drivers in Tarkwa at a stakeholders meeting organized by the Tarkwa Divisional Community Policing Unit.



The programme was on the theme "Enhancing Community Policing Relations and Police in Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality; The role of taxi drivers towards security in the Municipality".



The Divisional Commander said from January to date snatching of cars had increased in Tarkwa as compared to the same period in 2020.



He said three weeks ago a taxi driver was killed around the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority office at Akyempim where his vehicle was taken away by unknown assailants.

Chief Superintendent Kumah said the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command decided to meet with the taxi drivers to share ideas and also inform them to be extra vigilant to avoid falling prey to these criminals.



He said the police have intensified their snap checks, adding that," if we do our work well by checking drivers thoroughly during the night it would limit crime".



The Divisional Commander appealed to vehicle owners to refrain from putting pressure on drivers to account for huge sales as it makes them desperate to meet those targets.



Chief Inspector Joseph Amoako Bosssman, Head of Community Policing Tarkwa Division, said some miscreants would intentionally hire the services of taxi drivers and pay them well just to entice them.



He cautioned the drivers not to be persuaded by such enticement because they may end up losing their vehicle, life or even both.

Inspector Amoako who doubles as the officer in-charge of Aboso Police station called on cab drivers to support the Ghana Police Service to clamp down on criminals in the society



Mr Justice Kwaku Eshun, a taxi driver, told the Ghana News Agency that more than ten of his colleagues were forced to hand over their vehicles to criminals at gun point, while others were brutally murdered.



He pleaded with the Ghana Police Service to speed up investigations and apprehend those involved in those criminal acts.



Mr Eshun expressed appreciation to the organizers and hoped more of such interaction should be held regularly to help reduce the spate at which cars were being stolen in Tarkwa.