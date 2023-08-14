Taxpayers spend GH¢900,000 on rent for Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ – Okudzeto Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that it costs the taxpayer a staggering GH¢ 900,000 to pay the rent of the deputy commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

According to him, the official residence of the deputy commissioner was part of properties demolished in November 2018 to make way for the construction of the National Cathedral.



The MP took to social media to expose the alleged actions taken on the instruction of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I have only recently discovered that on the instruction of Prez Akufo-Addo, the official residence of a Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ was also demolished to create more space for the construction of Akufo-Addo’s Cathedral.



“Thus far, taxpayers have spent over GH¢900,000.00 on rent for this Deputy Commissioner. (That is GH¢180,000.00 annually). CHRAJ is therefore one of the many institutions waiting to be compensated," he wrote on Twitter.



Ablakwa's accusations also provided a list of other significant properties that were allegedly demolished for the construction of the project.

“Updated list of demolished properties: Judges’ Bungalows, Judicial Training Institute, Passport Head Office, Scholarship Secretariat, Malian Ambassador’s Residence, Comsys Ghana Limited, Waterstone Realty Apartment Complex and CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner’s Residence.



“Never again in our history should such presidential recklessness be tolerated. I really can’t wait for the Parliamentary probe to begin. Ghana First,” the tweet concluded.





NW/WA





