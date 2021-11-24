Teach human rights in schools - Akoto Ampaw advocates

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw

Introduce teaching of human rights in education curricula, Akoto Ampaw

Anti-gay bill violates human rights of LGBTI+ members, Akoto Ampaw



8 MPs are sponsoring the Anti-gay bill



Private legal practitioner, Akoto Ampaw, has said that it is time for the country to introduce the teaching of human rights in the education curricula.



Speaking at a workshop for Civil Social Organizations (CSOs) on the United Nations Universal Periodic Review (UN UPR), Akoto Ampaw said this will help to better equip people with knowledge on what their rights are.



“I can assure you that if we had human rights as part of our education, by the time children leave junior high school and senior high school and go into society, they would have a measure of what their rights are and what the rights of fellow citizens are,” he said.



Lawyer Akoto Ampaw together with some renowned academics have in recent times been staunch critics of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill otherwise known as the Anti-gay bill.

According to them, the bill is not in tandem with provisions of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and also seeks to violate the fundamental human rights of members of the LGBTQI+ community.



Akoto Ampaw also argues that the bill, when passed, will place extensive policing duties on the Ghana Police Service.



The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill otherwise known as the Anti-gay bill is being sponsored by 8 Members of parliament through the private member’s bill.



The bill when passed will amongst other things criminalize activities of the LGBTI+ community.



Already, the bill has received widespread support from various religious groupings in the country who are urging parliament to pass the bill without delay.