Teacher, 25, found dead in his room in the Central Region

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Abura Dunkwa Hospital Mortuary

A 25-year-old teacher, Mr. Blankson Aboagye has been found dead in his room at Etsi Fawomaye at Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The teacher who was posted to the school in January 2021 was found dead on his bed early Wednesday morning after his colleague teachers went and searched for him at his house after several hours without reporting to school.



When they knocked on the door, there was no response even though the door had been locked inside.



Alarmed by this, they decided to force the door open only to find his lifeless body on his bed. The development has thrown the teaching staff into a state of shock as the deceased looked healthy and cheerful the day before and spent a lot of time with his colleagues after school.



Though it is not immediately established what caused his death, it is suspected that he might have died from cardiac arrest as it is reported he went into a coma twice this year.

The family of the late teacher has been informed about the happening.



The case was reported at the Abura Dunkwa police station following which officers came and conveyed the body to the Abura Dunkwa Hospital Mortuary.



Police have commenced investigations into the matter.