Teacher Kwadwo’s sacking: Talking is illegal under NPP – A Plus

Musician and social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) has suggested that the sacking of Teacher Kwadwo by the Ghana Education Service was influenced by the government.



A Plus in a Facebook post observed that Teacher Kwadwo has since the era of John Dramani Mahama made it a habit of criticizing government and its institutions.



He said that the only reason Teacher Kwadwo was not dismissed by the NDC government was because the president then was tolerant of opposing views.

He explained that the government is bent on clamping down on opposing views and Teacher Kwadwo is victim of the scheme.



“Teacher Kwadwo made these statements under John Mahama but still kept his job. Nobody went after him.



“Today, he is only asking for better teaching and learning conditions for all and he has been sacked by the same GES he is fighting for. The sad thing is that, some of the Ghanaians he is fighting for will say, he talks too much because when NPP is in power, talking is illegal.”



Teacher Kwadwo announced on Saturday, December 18, 2021 he has been fired by the Ghana Education Service.



Teacher Kwadwo said that has been found guilty of misconduct by the GES. He, however, vowed to fight back.