Teacher drags government and GES to court

Mr. Azure William Akologo is asking for his salary to be paid after 8 years of working as a teacher

Source: Agengre Peter, Contributor

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has been dragged to the Accra High Court over its failure to pay the salaries of Mr. Azure William Akologo for ten years.

In his statement of claim, the teacher who is currently on retirement alleged that he has been denied his salaries since 2003 when he was reinstated and posted to Kongo Primary School to contribute his quota to the development of the area.



The retired teacher from the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region says he has been ‘unfairly’ and ‘unreasonably’ treated by GES since his re-engagement.



In a witness statement filed at the court and sighted by the reporter, the applicant through his lawyer is praying the Accra High Court for some five declarations; including an order for the immediate payment of his accumulated salaries from September 2003 to December 2013.



He is also praying the court to order for the immediate payment of his retirement benefits, and the payment of damages for failure to pay his salaries by the defendants from September 2003 to December 2013. The plaintiff is also asking for interest on his unpaid salaries for the 10 years period and cost including legal fees.



Through his lawyer, Mr. Azure earlier this year served a notice of his intention to commence legal action against the defendants to compel them to pay his money. But the defendants through their lawyer pleaded that both parties should come together for an out-of-court settlement of the matter.

After several months of waiting, no reasonable step has been taken by the defendants to settle the matter.



“I have worked for more than ten years without pay and has since retired without being paid my retirement benefits for close to five years now. I was able to support myself with the proceeds from my farm when I was in active service and when I was younger.



However, due to my advanced age and the lack of strength and other resources, I am struggling to feed, pay for my medication and health needs, neither am I able to provide decent accommodation for myself and my family,” Mr. Azure stated in his witness statement.



Meanwhile, the court has awarded a cost of GHC20,00.00 against the defendants for failing to file their witness statements as expected. They are expected to file their witness statement before the next hearing slated for 22nd July 2021.