Teacher education in crisis following introduction of the 4-year system – EduWatch

Executive Director of education policy think tank Africa Education Watch Kofi Asare has revealed that the conversion of three-year programmes to four-year programmes in Ghana’s colleges of education (CoEs) has put a strain on the infrastructure of the colleges, resulting in some students being on vacation for about 6months unaware when they will return.

The inability of the Government to expand its infrastructure to match the intake and the longer duration has put pressure on the already limited ones available.



“Colleges of Education CoEs) are now running double and triple track, the reason some students have been on vacation for about 6 months without knowing when they are returning to school.



Even though COE’s were built to run 3-Year programmes, the additional infrastructure required to start the 4-Year Degree Programme in 2019 is still not available today, affecting teaching,” Mr Asare lamented.



Mr Asare then slammed the Government for failing to plan even as it is using funds that had been earmarked for expanding education infrastructure to pay the debt.

“We are obviously not doing even 20th-century education planning, not to talk of 21st century.



Our colleges have become a den of abandoned projects due to the depleted, securitized and capped GETFund, as some teacher trainees remain on perpetual vacation,” he pointed out.



In 2019, the Ministry of Education introduced a four-year programme system in all the Colleges of Education ( CoEs) in line with plans to make first degree the minimum requirement for teaching at any level in the country.