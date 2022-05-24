Teacher education key to national development - Osafo-Maafo

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Source: GNA

Yaw Osafo-Maafo says investing more resources in the education of the teacher will yield gains in all sectors of national life.

The Senior Presidential Advisor said, “government is very interested in education because if education issues go well then the whole nation is going well.”



Mr. Osafo-Maafo said this on Tuesday at the Office of the President Annex, Accra when he donated a 65-seater bus to the E. P. Amedzofe College of Education as part of the Government's efforts to resource teacher training colleges to train high caliber teachers for national development.



The Senior Presidential Advisor said, “If education matters don’t go well, the nation won’t go well, but if we train the young ones well and they grow to become responsible citizens who would add their quota to the development of the nation, then the nation is going forward.”



Mr. Osafo-Maafo observed that the most important resource for any nation was the citizens and the kind of training government gave to them, “So the government is particularly interested in promoting education” as a means of expanding the economy.



The Senior Presidential Advisor said this year, government would give a number of buses to the various teacher training colleges in Ghana to enhance their work of teaching children who would grow to promote the wellbeing of the nation.



In that regard, he observed that government was prepared to do what would help promote teacher education in Ghana which would reflect on education delivery in the nation.

The Principal of the College, Dr. Dickson Tsey, expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Ghana.



He said the bus would lessen the burden of the teacher trainees who had to commute daily to their various off campus centres to teach as part of their teaching practice programme.



Dr. Tsey was also grateful because, as he indicated, “The buses we have now are old and we spend a lot in repairing them and this is going to help in facilitating the teaching practice of the students.”



He promised the Senior Presidential Advisor that the school would take good care of the facility so that it served the college well.



The E. P. Amedzofe College of Education celebrated her 75th anniversary this year and as part of efforts by government to enhance her work, decided to meet their pressing need which is a functional school bus.