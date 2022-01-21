Teacher in court for ‘stealing’ welfare money

File photo

Man charged with stealing after forging signature to withdraw money

A 44-year-old, Ebenezer Hammond, has been dragged to court for allegedly forging signatures and withdrawing money belonging to Oriens Complex School Welfare Association.



According to a DailyGraphic report, the accused person who was the secretary to the association, forged signatures of the headmistress and the treasurer – both signatories to the association’s account, and withdrew GH¢5,500, GH¢2,500 and GH¢1,500 on separate occasions from the welfare account.



This was detected by the headmistress after she requested a statement of account from the bank in order to render an account to the members of the association.

The headmistress suspected the accused person took the money and she subsequently reported the case to the police leading to his arrest.



The accused was charged with one count of forgery and three counts of stealing.



During investigations, Chief/Insp. Nyarko told “the court that the accused admitted that he forged the signatures of his other two colleagues on the three cheque leaflets and succeeded in cashing the money from the bank,” DailyGraphic indicated



Hammond pleaded not guilty to the charges and the Adentan Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, granted him bail in the sum of GH¢60,000 with three sureties.



The case has been adjourned to February 24, this year, for a Case Management Conference.