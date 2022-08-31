1
Teacher killed by his nephew at Assin Dosii

The deceased's occiput hit a cemented floor during a struggle with his nephew

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 47-year-old teacher of Assin Dosii D/A Basic School in the Assin South of the Central Region, John Obeng has been allegedly killed by his nephew, Benedict Yaw Bimpong.

He is said to have been murdered by the suspect in his room in an attempt to steal from him.

In the course of their struggle, the suspect pounced on the deceased and landed a heavy punch on his face resulting in his occiput hitting the cement floor.

Confirming the incident, the chief of Assin Dosii, Nana Darko, said the deceased who was bleeding profusely was rushed to Assin Jakai health center for medication but was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested by Nyankomase Ahenkro Police command from his hideout whilst the body of the deceased has since been sent to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for autopsy and investigation.

The Chief, Nana Darko, therefore, urged the police to step up their work to fight incessant crime activities in the area.

He believes in the absence of security, atrocities and heinous crimes thrive.

According to him the Nyankomase Ahenkro police station which they depend on during cases of emergency is far from the reach of his people.

