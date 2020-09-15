General News

Teacher licensure exams not suspended - Govt

The exam scheduled for September has been rescheduled to October due to challenges with venue.

The Education Ministry has denied claims that the teacher licensure examination has been suspended following a promise by the opposition National Democratic Congress to cancel it if they win power in December.

The Ministry in a statement said the examination which was scheduled for September has been rescheduled to October as a result of venue challenges.



Some NDC communicators have claimed the government has withdrawn the examination over fears teachers will vote against it in the polls. They make the claim among others including the legalisation of OKada which government says consultations have been ongoing.

The purpose of the Licensing Examination is to enable qualified teachers acquire a professional license and also prepare teachers to meet the demands of the National Teachers’ Standards of possessing the minimum knowledge, skills, values and attitudes necessary to deliver effectively in schools.

