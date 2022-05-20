Teacher shortage at Santrokofi Gbordome LA JHS

File Photo: The Santrokofi Gbordome LA JHS

The Santrokofi Gbordome LA JHS in the Guan District of the Oti Region may soon be without teachers if immediate steps are not taken to resolve infrastructural challenges confronting the school.

The current state of the school does not entice teachers posted to the school to accept postings nor provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning.



Chairman of the School’s Parents Teachers Association, Micheal Attu in an interview said, "the situation is negatively affecting academic activities at the school”.



The Santrokofi Gbordome LA JHS was established in 1979 by the community to provide basic education to the children in the area but has since not seen any significant rehabilitation.



Inadequate classrooms and furniture for instance have compelled management to conduct lessons under trees and require pupils to bring chairs from their homes.

Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association, Micheal Attu in an interview with GBC news disclosed that the school sometimes depends on other schools in the community for teaching and learning materials.



He said "several appeals for support to renovate and expand the school’s infrastructure have not yielded positive results”



Mr. Attu called on the government through the Ministry of Education and benevolent organizations to come to the aid of the school to enhance education delivery.