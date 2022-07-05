Teacher strike: TVET teachers not on strike – Management

Some Teacher unions across Ghana are on strike over their unpaid COLA

Management of the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has said its Teaching and Non-Teaching staff are not on strike.

This follows an indefinite strike by some Teacher unions across the country over their unpaid Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



A statement issued by the management on Monday, 4 July 2022 noted that: “Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff of the Ghana TVET are not part of the declared strike action and continue to remain at the post to provide quality skills and training to Ghanaian child.”



The Teacher Unions which have declared an indefinite strike include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCTG), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).



According to the Teacher unions, the government failed to meet the Thursday, 30 June 2022, deadline to pay the COLA.

Speaking at a press conference held on Monday, 4 July 2022, General Secretary of GNAT Thomas Musah said: “We have been compelled under the current circumstances to publicly communicate to Ghanaians on our intention to go on strike having gone passed the 30 June deadline we gave government for the payment of the cost of living allowance,” the general secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, addressed the media.



He added: “Consequently, we have decided to embark on strike from today, Monday 4 July 2022. By this, we are informing the general public that we are withdrawing services in all the pre-tertiary education institutions. This includes teaching and non-teaching staff.



