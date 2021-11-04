Teacher subjects 9-year-old pupil to serious lashes over Maths assignment

File photo: The victim is still recovering from the incident

A nine-year-old student of Happy Kings Primary School at Sawaba in the Asewase Constituency has suffered open wounds to her back after being subjected to severe lashes by her teacher.



According to a report by Adom news sighted by GhanaWeb, police in the Asawase area have commenced investigation into the alleged assault suffered by the class one pupil.

The student is reported to have been lashed with no mercy from her teacher because she failed to complete a mathematics assignment.



According to the nine-year-old victim, she has since been recovering from the pain and wounds inflicted on her by her teacher.



“I was suffering initially, but today it is better,” she told JoyNews.