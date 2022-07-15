Teacher unions call off nationwide strike

The teacher unions and other organised labour members were demanding a 20% COLA

The four pre-tertiary teacher unions in Ghana have called off their strike action after the government signed an agreement with organized labour on Thursday, July 14, 2022.



The teacher unions declared an indefinite strike on July 4, 2022, demanding a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



The demand for COLA was reechoed by other labour unions who also threatened to declare industrial strikes if the government failed to honour their demand. Following a series of negotiations with the government, an agreement of 15% COLA was arrived at in a meeting which had in attendance top government officials including ministers of state.

“All industrial actions and threats of same will be called off immediately and that all labour unions will return to work forthwith,” portions of the agreement signed between the government and organized labour stated.



Following the signing of the agreement on Thursday, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has announced that it is calling off the strike.



“Dear Comrades, having agreed on 15% COLA, we wish to inform all our members that our strike is hereby called off,” GNAT has shared on its social media pages.



The three other teacher unions that joined GNAT to declare the industrial action are the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT).



