Teacher unions commend Mireku Duker for rewarding teachers in Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality

George Mireku Duker with the overall winner

George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem has been commended for recognizing the integral role of teachers in nation building.

Two teacher unions - the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) have in separate statements sang the praise of George Mireku Duker for instituting an award scheme that sets out to reward hardworking teachers in his constituency.



NAGRAT and GNAT expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources for rewarding teachers in his constituency with appliances such refrigerators, water dispensers and others things at a ceremony on Saturday, that saw Shadrack Oteng of the Ningo Primary School drive a brand new Kia Pegas as the overall best teacher in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.



An excerpt of the statement issued by the Tarkwa-Nsuaem branch of NAGRAT reads “We highly commend the MP and Dep. Minister, Hon. George Mireku Duker for such a wonderful initiative. More grease to his elbow.”



GNAT, on the other hand said “we appreciate the efforts made by the Honourable Member af Parliament for recognition the contributions of teachers in enriching education against all odds in this municipality and rewarding those who stand out in the execution of their duties as professional teachers.



“The Association is also grateful to the Municipal Directorate of Education for mentoring the teachers and the head teachers who distinguished themselves and the planning committee for the good work done.”

The two teacher unions expressed confidence that the award-scheme which will be held annually would motivate teachers in the municipality and beyond to discharge their duties with dedication and verve.



George Mireku Duker on Saturday, March 5, 2022 rewarded eleven teachers in the municipality for their dedicated and meritorious service.



Mireku Duker at the ceremony disclosed his experience as a former teacher and implored on the teachers to work hard and play their role in shaping the next generation of Ghanaians.



The biggest winner on the day drove home a brand new Kia Pegas worth $18,000.