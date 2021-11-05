Teacher who allegedly sodomized 18 pupils gets bail, to undergo psychiatric evaluation

The accused pleased not guilty to all charges

The Tamale circuit court has granted a ¢20,000 bail to a Social Studies teacher of Kulpi Junior High school, Natomah Yamousah Otabel standing trial for sodomy.

The 30-year old teacher is standing trial for allegedly sodomizing 18 of his pupils.



The presiding judge, His Lordship Alexander Oworae granting the bail indicated that the move is to allow the suspect to undergo psychiatric assessment



The case has been adjourned to December 6, 2021.



He has pleaded guilty to all the charges.



His plea was taken on October 14, 2021, at a High Court in Tamale, after he was discharged by a magistrate court in Salaga on Wednesday.



He was discharged by the Salaga Magistrate Court for lack of jurisdiction but was re-arrested by the police and put before the high court on the next day.