Teacher who inflicted wounds on a student’s back with canes arrested

The suspect is a teacher of the nine-year-old pupil

• Elizabeth Tweneboah Kodua lashed a 9-year-old pupil for failing to turn in an assignment

• Victim suffered multiple wounds on her back



• Teacher to be charged for inflicting pupil



A 30-year-old teacher of Happy Royals International School in the Asawase Constituency has been arrested for allegedly inflicting injuries on a nine-year-old pupil.



The arrest of Elizabeth Tweneboah Kodua was caused by the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command after she was reported to have caned the student severely for failing to work on an assignment.



According to a report by Citi News sighted by GhanaWeb, the teacher was handed over to the police by her uncle.



She is said to be undergoing police interrogation following which charges will be proffered against her.

However, the father of the victim, Mohammed Saani has expressed disappointment over the matter and is expecting justice to be delivered for the plight of her daughter.



“I was at work when I got a phone call that a teacher has beaten my child because she failed to do the homework assigned to her. I didn’t expect that it will be this severe. When I saw the way she has been brutally whipped, with bruises all over, I couldn’t control my anger.”



“When I tried confronting the headmaster, he got so upset. He said the teacher had already explained her action to him, so I reported the case to the police and took my child to the hospital. How cruel can a teacher be? If I had met the teacher physically, I wouldn’t have spared her at all,” he said.



The Management of Happy Royals International School has reportedly declined to speak on the matter but the Asokore Mampong Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service is said to have invited the school’s proprietor and its management for questioning.



The victim, on the other hand, is recovering from her wounds.