2
Menu
News

Teacher who was found dead along river laid to rest in Kete Krachi

Dead Man Business Management Teacher at Krachi Senior High Technical School, Isaac Yeboah

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Business Management Teacher at Krachi Senior High Technical School, Isaac Yeboah, who was found dead along River Fraw has been laid to rest.

The former Assemblyman for Osramane Electoral Area left home on Wednesday, 1st June 2022 after complaining of headache and body pains and was later found dead the following day along river Fraw in Krachi West Municipality of the Oti region.

According to sources, the teacher was seen preaching at Kete Krachi market the last Wednesday evening asking people to repent their sins.

He also asked for forgiveness from his followers on Facebook.

He also contested the Youth Organizer position in the just ended NPP Constituency elections and lost to Mr. Joseph Nimo.

Issac Yeboah has since been laid to rest.

He left behind a wife and four-year-old boy.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Manasseh shocked by lock-up of Medeama players at Nduom Stadium
Why Otto Addo made lot of changes in Black Stars team against Central African Republic
Alexandre Djiku ties the knot with his girlfriend in beautiful wedding ceremony
Why Tariq Lamptey is not a guaranteed starter for Black Stars
How daughter of exposed man predicted that her father wanted to use her for money rituals
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta
Osei Kwaku Palmer makes wild allegations against GFA
ET-Mensah recently responded to my greeting - Sam George
Ghana player ratings vs Central African Republic