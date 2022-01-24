Teachers’ Group applauds Education Minister for showing leadership

Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

A group calling itself “21st Century Teachers” has applauded the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum for showing leadership by reversing the academic calendar for basic schools.

The move, according to the group, demonstrates that the Minister believes in stakeholder consultation which is a mark of good leadership.



“It takes a good leader to rescind decisions for the general good of the larger society and for that matter the Minister deserves commendation rather than condemnation,” they said at a press conference in Kumasi.



They praised the Minister for his relentless efforts aimed at transforming all sectors of education in the country and called on Ghanaians to give him the needed support to take Ghana’s education to the next level.



“Dr Adutwum has been a game-changer in the education sector so let us support him to change the face of Ghana’s education as a country,” they said.



The group further commended the Minister for his strategic leadership and vision to pioneer STEM EDUCATION which has the potential to shape and transform the destiny of the country.

The group said, the Education Minister rather stepped in to resolve an impasse between TEACHER Unions and GES.



It would be recalled that the Ministry of Education put together a committee to review the academic calendar for basic schools following its disruption by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Committee came out with a semester system to replace the existing trimester system which attracted public outcry, with a lot of stakeholders claiming they were not consulted.



The Minister in a press release on January 21 directed the GES to reinstated the old system after various stakeholders raised concerns about the semester system to reflect the demands of key actors in the sector.



This, the group, believes is bold step of a leader who respects the opinions of all relevant stakeholders.