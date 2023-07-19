Teachers are fined GH¢10 for failing to write lesson notes - Teacher Kwadwo

Popular Ghanaian Youtuber and comedian, Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as ‘Teacher Kwadwo

A popular Ghanaian Youtuber and comedian, Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as ‘Teacher Kwadwo’ has alleged that some Circuit Supervisors (CS) have been taking GH¢5 and GH¢10 bribes from teachers who fail to write their lesson notes.

The Circuit Supervisors who are now called School Improvement Support Officers (SISO) under the Ghana Education Service, according to him, have been doing this as a way of enriching their pockets other than checking on the performance of teachers.



“Circuit Supervisors who are now called CISOs who are in charge of ensuring that teachers have an up to date lesson notes resort to extorting ten cedis (GH¢10) and in some cases GH¢5 from teachers for failing to write down their lesson notes…this is business for some of them…,” he revealed further.



Teacher Kwadwo who was speaking on the Kokoase segment of Angel Morning Show on Tuesday admitted that some teachers have become ‘lazy and unwilling to write down lesson notes’ so they rather prefer that they are made to type the notes.



SISOs are mandated to coordinate schools and the district education offices by way of visiting these schools to inspect teachers' lesson notes accordingly.



They are required to also ensure quality standards by supervising, inspecting, and evaluating the operation of schools is carried.

“Unfortunately, most of our SISO do not want to accept the typed lesson notes in this day and age but rather want it written as a form of punishment for the teachers…,” he shockingly revealed to host, Katakyie Afrifa-Mensah.



According to Teacher Kwadwo, he was exposed to the rots in the duties of the SISOs in the District where he was teaching in the Ashanti Region.



He further blamed “bad teachers” whose lackadaisical attitude towards the profession is nothing to write home about for this act of corruption insisting that this would stop if teachers are made to type their notes instead of writing them.



Teacher Kwadwo was sacked after he was subjected to disciplinary action for absenting himself from the classroom for 55 working days.