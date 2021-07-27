Teachers furious over 6% pay rise

Teachers deserve better conditions of service

Teachers in the country are upset over the newly announced base pay increment for public sector workers for 2021 and 2022.

According to them, teachers in the country deserve better conditions of service.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) maintain that leadership needed to take a second look at the level of increment announced.



The base pay increase is 4 percent for 2021 and 7 percent for 2022 whiles the national minimum wage was increased by 6 percent for 2021 and 8 percent for 2022.



Speaking at the 6th Quadrennial and 53rd Greater Regional Delegates Conference of GNAT, Greater Accra Regional Chairman Ransford Lolih, said there was “so much apprehension and agitation” amongst members of the unions.



According to him, “the anger building up amongst our members must be taken seriously if we want a congenial atmosphere for teaching and learning in our schools.”

“I will call on leadership to take a second look at the level of increment announced for public sector workers for the next two years.”



NAGRAT’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman Rene Senyo Kwamikokor, also said “our problems are many, and we urge the rep of government here to listen to them, especially that of GNAT so that there will be a relief for teachers.”



He went on “the outcome was not what we had expected, but it could have been worse, given the economic challenges and the stance of government towards pay rise, particularly in 2021.”



Teachers have been assured by the TUC that within the next two years, the government shall not declare any public sector worker redundant.