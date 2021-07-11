Teachers haven’t said they want to be millionaires, give them better conditions - Apaak

MP for Builsa South, Clement Apaak

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo over the latter’s comments that one cannot be a teacher and expect to be a millionaire.

A viral video of President Akufo-Addo which has generated mixed reactions saw the number one gentleman of the land stating that no one the world over can become a millionaire just by being a teacher.



He noted that it would be prudent for teachers who want to be millionaires to add other jobs to the profession.



He made the assertion when the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) paid a courtesy call on the President to invite him to their 94th Anniversary.



According to the president, teaching is a sacrificial job and one cannot do teaching and expect to be a millionaire.



He also spoke about the poor conditions under which teachers work adding that although teachers do not desire such conditions of service, teaching is just a contribution job for the welfare of society.

In response, Dr. Apaak who is the MP for Builsa South has slammed the president saying what teachers want is equal opportunities.



According to him, teachers have not asked that they want to be millionaires rather all they want is decent working conditions.



He indicated that teachers want their responsibility allowance paid, textbooks for teaching at the basic level to be made available to enhance nce teaching and learning.



He opined that teachers are victimized for enunciatee the truth about the challenges confronting the education sector and that is an issue they want to end.



“Mr. President, teachers haven’t said they want to be millionaires. Teachers want equal opportunities, fairness, and decent working conditions. When will: books for basic schools be available; responsibility allowance be paid; victimisation of teachers/headmasters end Sir?”