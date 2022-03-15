1
Teachers ordered to pay rent for occupying government bungalows

Bungalow Teachers bungalow | File photo

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Education Service in the Western Region has served notice to teachers in the area to brace up for a 10 per cent deduction from their salaries for occupying government bungalows.

In a letter sighted by Starrfm.com.gh, the Director of Education in the Western Region, Mrs. Felicia Agyeibea Okai referred to a Ministry of Finance circular dated 15th May 2006 in connection with the payment.

According to her, teachers occupying either a school or a government bungalow are expected to pay ten per cent of their basic salary for enjoying the government apartment.

“I, therefore, write to inform you that with effect from 1st March 2022 all Teachers/Staff occupying School/Government bungalow are to pay 10% of their basic salary,” she reiterated.

Attached is the letter to the teachers in the Western Region

