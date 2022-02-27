Teachers shut down school over a mentally challenged woman's attack on them

File photo : A teacher

Correspondence from Eastern Region

After three successive attacks on a newly posted teacher by a mentally deranged woman at the Sukrong Junior High School in the Upper West Akyem District of Eastern Region, teachers have closed down the school since Thursday.



The teachers have expressed fear over their dear lives from the incessant attacks from the mentally challenged woman who is well known in the Sukrong community.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb has gathered that since Thursday morning, the school has not been in session as the classrooms have been closed and pupils asked to stay home.



According to one Vida Obeng, a teacher in the school, "this is not the first or the second time the 'mad woman' has come aggressively to attack our teachers."



"She has come severally to attack especially new teachers that are posted to the Sukrong basic school.

"This particular one, she attacked one staff in the JHS. It happened yesterday (Thursday). That morning, the townsfolk and elders made them close down. So, today (Friday) they didn't come to school.



"It wasn't the first or second time. It is a regular thing. This time when she came, it was more aggressive.



"She attacked the female teacher as if she owed her. Meanwhile, this is a new teacher who has just been posted here.



"The mentally challenged woman is an indigene of this town. Everyone knows her," Vida Obeng explained.



She stressed that "We are living in fear. As a result, those in the Primary section also closed down this (Friday) morning and asked the pupils to go home.

"We are pleading with the townsfolk and the authorities to do something about it urgently."



When contacted, the District Chief Executive of Upper West Akyem, Eugene Sackey, confirmed that his outfit has heard about the matter but is yet to get the details of it.



He indicated that his outfit would investigate and find an urgent solution to the issue.