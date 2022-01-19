Teachers urged to give students the best of education

Teachers urged to give students best of education

Source: GNA

Madam Monica Ankrah, Greater Accra Regional Director of Education has called on teachers to give students the best of education to be responsible citizens in the future.

She made this known during the ‘My First Day at School’ tour with Reverend John Ntim-Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education to stimulate the zeal of students and encourage them to stay in school.



The programme is meant to encourage children of school-going age who are not in school to go to school to increase enrolment at the basic level.



The schools visited included Holy Child R. C. Pre-School, Sakumono Tema Metropolitan Assembly School, and Sakumono Complex School under the Tema West Municipality.



Madam Ankrah said Rome was not built in a day as such; teachers must endeavor to overcome the challenges and nurture the students for the future generation.



“We want to appeal to teachers to give up their best, they have to give back to society what society had done for them, and they have to nurture, assist and appreciate whatever government is doing,” she added.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Education indicated that teachers could use the morals society had impacted in them to transform and improve upon the development of the children.



She cautioned the pupils not to fight in school but make an effort to come to school every day as well as do their class and homework and cautioned them to take their academic work seriously by listening to instructions from their teachers and parents.



Ms. Anny-Rita, Headteacher of Sakumono Complex two primary said, they had recorded a total of 130 new entrants.



At Sakumono Complex one Primary, a total of 134 new pupils were enrolled.



Ms. Essigyan, Headteacher of Holy Child R. C. Pre-School said there had recorded four pupils.