Teachers urged to reward good students with plots of land

School children | File photo

An Associate Professor with the School of Agriculture at the University of Cape Coast, Prof Julius Kofi Hagan, is urging teachers to reward students who exhibit good deeds with plots of land.

The land he says should be solely used for farming to increase students’ interest in agriculture.



According to him, some students have lost interest in the field because teachers use agriculture-related activities as a form of punishment by teachers.



However, Prof Hagan believes schools right from basic to tertiary level should make use of vast unused lands belonging to them to reward and appreciate students who do well while in school.



He indicated that as Ghana is putting in much effort to develop the agriculture sector which contributes immensely to the development of the country, much attention must be given to Agric education.

“Without education, we should forget about developing agriculture because agriculture is a business and it’s a profession. It is not a try and error thing,” he stressed.



Prof Hagan further advocated for the school curriculum to be re-structured such that the science behind agriculture practices is taught to prepare students fit for the job market.



He said doing this will prepare them to have some affection for agriculture as a course and as a profession.



He, therefore, proposed that agriculture should be taught as a stand-alone subject instead of its combination with the integrated science subject which he said teaches more chemistry, physics, and biology at the expense of agriculture.