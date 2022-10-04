Teaching Council awards outstanding teachers

Teachers contesting for the Ghana Teacher Prize

The National Teaching Council (NTC) is set to award some 23 outstanding teachers across the country at this year’s Ghana Teacher Prize.

The 27th Ghana Teacher Prize, formerly known as the Best Teacher Awards, will be held in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale, to mark World Teachers Day on October 5.



The 23 teachers, will be awarded for their outstanding work, dedication, and commitment to duty.



Speaking at a symposium in Tamale on Monday, as part of activities to mark World Teachers’ Day, Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, Registrar of the National Teaching Council, said the program gives the council and its partners the opportunity to celebrate teachers and bring teacher and education issues to the top of the national agenda.



Dr. Addai-Poku stated that teachers are the foundation of education and that the country cannot attain the SDGs without their efforts.



"Indeed, teachers are the heart of education, and without us, it is impossible to achieve Sustainable Development Goal Four, which is ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all," he said.

According to him, the theme for this year's event, "Transformation of education begins with teachers," was developed by Unesco and Education International to properly honor teachers and to draw attention to the extraordinary role that they play in fostering learning.



Mr. Emanuel Nii, one of the 23 shortlisted teachers told Justicefmonline that he was thrilled to be recognized as one of the best teachers this year and urged his fellow teachers to give their all in the classroom.



"I'm honored to be shortlisted and nominated for a prize this year, and I will be eternally appreciative to God for allowing the world to recognize my efforts," Mr. Emanuel stated.



The overall Best Teacher will receive a three-bedroom house, while other award winners will also receive cars and other prizes.