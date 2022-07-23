Teaching English is the easiest way to make money in Russia - Russia-based Ghanaian

Russia-based Ghanaian, Isaac Callem Kobina (Right) with the interviewer

Source: Svtv Africa, Contributor

Russia-based Ghanaian, Isaac Callem Kobina, has shared his experience living in Russia as a student and a work part-timer.

He mentioned that teaching English is the easiest way to make money in the country.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, the Software Engineering student, who doubles as a musician indicated that he travelled to Russia while at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Callem revealed that he travelled to Russia with high hopes, however, they were crushed.



“My friend told me there were jobs available and I would work in a car company, but it was not true. Meanwhile, I had promised my mom that I would send her Ghs10K after the first month. I had to work as a cleaner in the company, but I didn’t give up. I was paid 500 Rubles (70 Cedis) for three hours daily, and I was learning the language too,” Isaac said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.

Callem disclosed that the first few weeks were tough for him. But a friend introduced him to a teaching job where he made more for fewer hours.



According to him, it took him about a month to learn the Russian language.



“The first client paid 1600 Rubles (223 Cedis) for an hour, but I wasn’t perfect in the Russian language then. I moved on to something else, eventually,” Callem told DJ Nyaami.



Presently, Callem is a final year student studying Software Engineering. Callem OG is a musician and one of the biggest African artists in Russia. He has performed for over 6000 people in Russia.