0
Menu
News

Teaching is to demonstrate selflessness - 2022 National Best Teacher

Best Teacher Congratulated By Dr. Bawumia Bawumia congratulates the 2022 National Best Teacher

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The 2022 National Best Teacher, Stella Gyimaah Larbi, says she is intentional and strategic as a basic school teacher in order to achieve success.

She said some comments following her award suggesting that an English teacher does not qualify to win a “best teacher award” are unfortunate.

Speaking to GBC News, Mrs. Larbi said she sets clear goals and is innovative with her lessons to assist her pupils to grasp the foundation of the English language.

She urged her fellow teachers to be committed and show selflessness in a profession she described as difficult yet fulfilling.

Mrs. Larbi appealed to stakeholders to attach urgency to the logistics teachers are required to teach, especially in outlandish communities.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Related Articles: