Teamwork will guarantee victory in 2024 – Ameyaw-Akumfi to new NPP executives

Leading contender in the chairmanship race of the NPP, Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi

Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, a leading contender in the chairmanship race of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has commenced a nationwide tour beginning from his home region, Bono East to congratulate the newly elected Constituency executive as part of the re-organization of the party structures across the country ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Interacting with some of the newly elected executives at Kwame Danso in the Sene West Constituency, Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi admonished the executives to work as a team for the betterment of the party in the constituency.



"Unity is the only guarantee to maintaining power and hence breaking the 8 in the 2024 elections, so I urge you all to bury your differences and reach out to your colleague aspirants who weren't successful in the election and bring them on board," he said.



He again said, "As National Council representative for the region I am extremely happy for the way and manner each of you and indeed all the aspirants conducted themselves peacefully before, during, and after the elections.

“I believe that if we walk that path to 2024 with discipline and commitment victory is assured."



Touching on the party-government relationship, the Board Chairman for Public Procurement Authority entreated the newly elected executives to cooperate and support their Members of Parliament and the president's representatives (MDCEs) in their constituencies and districts to foster development, peace, and unity.



He added that bickering between party executives and MDCEs and MPs must be resolved as quickly as possible with the involvement of members of the Council of Elders in the constituency.