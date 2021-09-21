Tear gas fired as residents besiege Police station over suspected robbers in Akyem Abomosu

Gang of armed robbers attacked the Adonteng Rural bank at about 1:55am

Hundreds of angry residents in Akyem Abomosu in Atewa West District in Eastern Region last night besieged the Police station in the community over the arrest of two persons suspected to be part of the armed robbers who attacked the Adonteng Rural Bank last week.

The two suspects, a male and a female onboard an unregistered private car, were reportedly pursued by the Kwabeng District Police Patrol team after residents raised alarm.



After their arrest, hundreds of residents thronged the police station threatening to lynch the suspects. The atmosphere became more charged and volatile forcing police to fire tear gas in an attempt to disperse the mob.



According to the residents, the local police were attempting to free the suspects hence their resolve not to leave the police station.



Residents were further enranged that an illegal miner found dead has been branded as an armed robber in the area by Police during Investigation into the failed bank robbery hence their action.



A gang of armed robbers attacked the Adonteng Rural bank at about 1:55 am Friday, September 17, 2021.



According to the branch manager of the bank, Bernice Brago, the men armed with guns, all wearing face masks exchanged gunshots with the private Security man on duty Adomako Samuel when he noticed them.

Police visited the scene of crime upon receiving information and found that the armed men had broken part of the glass door leading to the bank hall and part of the window frame.



Police further found one empty BB cartridge and a crowbar.



The Police team combed the area and found the lifeless male body of a man identified as Annor Joseph, 34, a native of Abomosu, lying dead, about 120 meters behind the bank with his itel mobile phone lying beside him.



Police detected wounds suspect to be from gunshots around the throat.



Itel mobile phone and the crowbar were retrieved by Police as exhibits while the body of the deceased was deposited at Kibi Government Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.



The rampant armed robbery attacks in parts of the Eastern region have reduced following the deployment of the Anti-Armed Robbery Taskforce by the Acting Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare are still to the Eastern Region.