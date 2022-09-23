0
Menu
News

Tear gas fired to disperse protesting UEW students in Winneba

University Of Education, Winneba University of Education, Winneba

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service fired teargas on Friday, September 23, 2022, to disperse final-year students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) who were demonstrating against authorities over failure to release their academic results on

The students blocked roads, leading to the school in protest, after management failed to show up for their scheduled meeting over discrepancies in their results both online and on the notice board.

Per a Graphiconline report, the students, after waiting for some time, with no sign of the meeting happening, went on a rampage, broke down signposts and blocked some roads on campus.

The police who were then called upon were unable to control the students and therefore called for reinforcement.

This resulted in the firing of teargas to disperse the students.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo