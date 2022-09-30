Tears flow as family holds burial ceremony for victim of Mankessim ritual murder

The family of 22-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey have held a burial ceremony for the deceased at Yeji in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

Georgina was murdered in a ritual killing incident at Mankessim in the Central Region.



On Thursday, September 29, 2022, her family held a burial ceremony to put the deceased to final rest.



Her burial comes after police exhumed her body from the residence of a local chief at Mankessim.



Videos of the burial ceremony sighted by GhanaWeb show a mood of heavy grieving as the family and loved ones of Asor Botchwey put her to rest.



Two suspects, Michael Darko and Christopher Ekow Clarke, who were arrested for killing the 25-year-old aspiring nurse have confessed to killing another victim.

According to reports, Michael Darko is a self-styled pastor while Christopher Ekow Clark is said to be a local chief.



The two were arrested after Georgina Asor Botchwey, who had gone for an admission interview at the Ankarful Nursing Training School, had gone missing for weeks.



Michael Darko, according to reports, was the fiancé of Georgina’s sister and had requested to meet her in Mankessim after her interview.



Meanwhile, the police say the suspects have confirmed killing a second victim whose identity has been established while leads on a possible third victim are being followed.



Watch visuals from the burial rites of Asor Botcwey below:





