Tebah Educational Initiative organizes workshop for young professionals

Some dignitaries at the Seminar

Source: GNA

The Tebah Educational Initiative (TEI) has organized a workshop to upscale the skills of young professionals to raise more young leaders.

TEI is a Non-Governmental Organization that is determined towards putting young professionals on a path of leadership and uses creative methods to encourage disadvantaged students to excel by offering mentorship, summer camps, and after-school activities.



It also promotes educational awareness for students by helping them understand the benefits of education and to strive for excellence.



The TEI Young Professional Group GH Networking event was attended by young professionals who were schooled in leadership, mentorship, networking, financial management, time management among others.



Mrs. Viola Tebah Yanyi-Ampah, the Executive Director of TEI, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the programme was meant to bring young professionals together to be educated, mentored, and to build their professional and personal skills to meet the demand of the corporate world.



Mrs. Yanyi-Ampah, said "As the youth go into the workforce as professionals we want to contribute our quota by ensuring that they have the needed skills.



"So basically we are connecting professionals and also building upcoming professionals who are already at the university level and people who are already in the workforce to have that connectivity", she said.

Mrs. Yanyi-Ampah represented the Northern Region in the 2013 Miss Ghana USA pageant, and since then had served as a role model to young children and supporting deprived schools in Ghana, through the Tebah Educational Initiative.



She said the opportunities available through connections provided by the organization would ensure that young individuals accessed skills to equip themselves to fulfill their purpose in life.



“We believe that education has immense potential to change and save lives. Our organization encourages students to become exceptional in society by promoting individual growth by academic achievement.



“Our education initiative was established to harness students’ skills and talents despite certain challenges such as peer pressure, bullying, teenage pregnancy, juvenile history, and self–esteem problems.



“Our goal is to put them on a path to leadership. Tebah Educational Initiative is not a school, rather it is an organization that uses creative methods to encourage disadvantaged students to excel by offering, mentorship, summer camps, and afterschool activities,” Mrs. Yanyi-Ampah stated.